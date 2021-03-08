PH new COVID-19 cases breach 3,000 mark on 4th straight day

The Department of Health in the Philippines reported 3,356 new COVID-19 cases, making it the fourth consecutive day where cases breach the three thousand mark.

The new cases brought the total number of cases to 597,763. The DOH said that 39,330 of the total cases are active.

Of the active cases, 91.2% are mild, 4.0% are asymptomatic, 2.0% are critical, 2.0% are severe, and 0.83% are moderate cases.

61 new recoveries were also recorded on Monday bringing the total to 545,912. Five deaths were also reported making the death toll now at 12,521.

The DOH however sees no need to revert to strict community quarantine in the country amid the rising and alarming cases of COVID-19.

The DOH said that local government units have already prepared for this and following health standards and local lockdowns will do for now.

“For now, we are not contemplating this regionwide ECQ. If you observe, this is not the only measure we can implement. When we had a meeting with the mayors, it was agreed on that there will be localized responses, these will be intensive responses—barangays, sitios, increased visibility of enforcers,” DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

The health official added that the rise in cases is not only due to the new COVID-19 variants.

“A lot of people in their minds would say it’s the variant. But we need to understand, our health protocols are (number 1) in our response. If we become complacent, cases will rise. Variant detection is just an aggravating factor,” she said.

The DOH also refused to call the surge in new cases a ‘second wave’.

“We would like to veer away from classifying this as having a second wave. What we are saying now is that there is a marked increase in cases, and people have to be cautious, and LGUs have to step up with their response,” she added.

The OCTA research group projects that the country may record at least 6,000 new COVID-19 cases daily before the end of this month if the new COVID-19 variants will not be contained.

In a report on Sunday, the independent research group said the single-day nationwide tally could grow to around 5,000 to 6,000 by the end of March. (TDT)