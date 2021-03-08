Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH gov’t eyeing to deploy soldiers anew to impose COVID-19 protocols 

Staff Report 4 hours ago

The government is now considering deploying again soldiers and police to enforce minimum health standards according to COVID-19 response chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez.

In a GMA News report, Galvez said the authorities have noticed that many Filipinos have become complacent in complying with safety protocols.

Galvez said that this triggered the new spike in COVID-19 cases.

“‘Yung mga pulis at saka military, pwede uli nating uli i-disperse sa mga convergent areas,” Galvez said.

The health department said that they are now investigating the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the country. The Philippines has recorded more than 3,000 cases in the last four days.

Galvez said the measure is being considered while the government aims to achieve herd immunity. The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people,

He said the government was looking at a daily vaccination rate of 300,000 to 500,000 people.

“Kung steady ang supply,” Galvez said that the plan is feasible. (TDT)

