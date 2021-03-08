Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Parañaque logs 3 cases of South Africa variant

Staff Report 21 mins ago

Paranaque City has confirmed three South Africa COVID-19 variant cases.

Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez told reporters that the three cases have been isolated and their close contacts were already quarantined.

Contact tracing is now underway to reach out to people who may have been exposed to the more transmissible variant.

Olivarez has already convened an emergency meeting to talk about the new variant cases in the city.

The mayor added that he is not ruling out implementing granular lockdowns in areas with high infection rates.

The city saw an increase of COVID-19 cases easing by an average of 10-15% daily since last week.

Olivarez said that they are also investigating whether more transmissible coronavirus variants have infected some clusters in the city.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday logged 3,356 additional COVID-19 cases in the country, making it the fourth consecutive day that new cases breached the 3,000-mark. (TDT)

