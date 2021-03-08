Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipinos to retain numbers even after switching networks starting July – telco

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

A telco official said that Filipinos can retain their mobile numbers even if they change service providers starting July.

This comes after two years since President Rodrigo Duterte signed a law mandating telecommunications company to allow users to retain their numbers.

In a virtual briefing, Dito Telecommunity Corp. chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said stakeholders are now in the process of finalizing the details of the mobile number portability (MNP) which was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in February 2019.

“We are fixing a few things but likely by July, that would already be available for the public,” Tamano said,

The MNP allows mobile network subscribers to retain their numbers forever even if they switch subscription plans.

The Implementing Rules and Regulations of the said law have been finalized. Local telcos in December 2019 tapped Florida-headquartered Syniverse Technologies as the MNP service provider, which will serve as the clearinghouse for the three mobile operators to ensure the smooth implementation of number porting services.

The current three telcos in the country will share in the cost including software, hardware, and other facilities required by Syniverse, but the operating and maintenance costs will first have to be agreed upon.

“It depends on a number of factors. It’s really not just us. Again, mobile number portability, that’s three players,” Tamano said.

On March 8, Dito officially launched its services in Mindanao and Visayas. Services in Metro Manila will also be offered in the next few weeks. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Parañaque logs 3 cases of South Africa variant

Parañaque logs 3 cases of South Africa variant

20 mins ago
Photo of Fashion mogul in Japan invites public to join him in a mission to the Moon in 2023 

Fashion mogul in Japan invites public to join him in a mission to the Moon in 2023 

1 hour ago
Photo of Filipino film “Love or Money” features love story from OFW’s persective in Dubai

Filipino film “Love or Money” features love story from OFW’s persective in Dubai

1 hour ago
Photo of Sharjah Police installs over 11,300 surveillance cams to boost security efforts 

Sharjah Police installs over 11,300 surveillance cams to boost security efforts 

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close