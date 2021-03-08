Filipinos to retain numbers even after switching networks starting July – telco

A telco official said that Filipinos can retain their mobile numbers even if they change service providers starting July.

This comes after two years since President Rodrigo Duterte signed a law mandating telecommunications company to allow users to retain their numbers.

In a virtual briefing, Dito Telecommunity Corp. chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said stakeholders are now in the process of finalizing the details of the mobile number portability (MNP) which was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in February 2019.

“We are fixing a few things but likely by July, that would already be available for the public,” Tamano said,

The MNP allows mobile network subscribers to retain their numbers forever even if they switch subscription plans.

The Implementing Rules and Regulations of the said law have been finalized. Local telcos in December 2019 tapped Florida-headquartered Syniverse Technologies as the MNP service provider, which will serve as the clearinghouse for the three mobile operators to ensure the smooth implementation of number porting services.

The current three telcos in the country will share in the cost including software, hardware, and other facilities required by Syniverse, but the operating and maintenance costs will first have to be agreed upon.

“It depends on a number of factors. It’s really not just us. Again, mobile number portability, that’s three players,” Tamano said.

On March 8, Dito officially launched its services in Mindanao and Visayas. Services in Metro Manila will also be offered in the next few weeks. (TDT)