Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate : UAE administers 14,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 8

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 12 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 14,742 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to March 8, Monday stands at 6,287,751 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 63.57 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: Immunologist: Inactivated vaccines like Sinopharm more effective against fighting new COVID-19 variants

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Schools’ initiative

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Schools’ initiative

49 mins ago
Photo of Dubai Tourism conducts over 10,000 inspections since beginning of 2021

Dubai Tourism conducts over 10,000 inspections since beginning of 2021

53 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19: 2,483 new cases in UAE, total now at 413,332

COVID-19: 2,483 new cases in UAE, total now at 413,332

12 hours ago
Photo of PH gov’t eyeing to deploy soldiers anew to impose COVID-19 protocols 

PH gov’t eyeing to deploy soldiers anew to impose COVID-19 protocols 

13 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close