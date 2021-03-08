Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi increases maximum capacity in places of worship to 40%

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Photo from Facebook: St. Joseph Cathedral Abu Dhabi

Residents in Abu Dhabi can now look forward to attending their religious practices in person following a government directive to increase the capacity.

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) recently announced that the maximum capacity in places of worship is now at 40 per cent.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi reopens cinemas at 30% capacity

In September 2020, authorities in the emirate announced the initial reopening at 30 per cent maximum capacity.

Authorities urge the public to continue practicing precautionary measures such as wearing of masks. Meanwhile, DCD also reminded the people responsible for the upkeep of the places of worship to enforce preventive measures such as social distancing.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Galvez: Russia’s Sputnik V may receive emergency approval in 1-2 weeks from FDA

Galvez: Russia’s Sputnik V may receive emergency approval in 1-2 weeks from FDA

14 hours ago
Photo of PH receives additional 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

PH receives additional 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

14 hours ago
Photo of Consumer Protection in Oman orders ban on coffee in baby bottles 

Consumer Protection in Oman orders ban on coffee in baby bottles 

14 hours ago
Photo of UAE residents spend $18.5B on digital transactions in 2020

UAE residents spend $18.5B on digital transactions in 2020

15 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close