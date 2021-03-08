Abu Dhabi increases maximum capacity in places of worship to 40%

Residents in Abu Dhabi can now look forward to attending their religious practices in person following a government directive to increase the capacity.

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) recently announced that the maximum capacity in places of worship is now at 40 per cent.

In September 2020, authorities in the emirate announced the initial reopening at 30 per cent maximum capacity.

Authorities urge the public to continue practicing precautionary measures such as wearing of masks. Meanwhile, DCD also reminded the people responsible for the upkeep of the places of worship to enforce preventive measures such as social distancing.