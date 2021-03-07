Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE residents spend $18.5B on digital transactions in 2020

Staff Report 4 hours ago

UAE residents were found to have spent over $18.5 billion during the year 2020, when the world was forced to a standstill in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Digital Report 2021 – a study published by “We Are Social” and Hootsuite also revealed that 97.6 per cent of the population owns at least one smartphone, and that 99% of them are active on social media.

Here’s the complete list of statistics regarding the usage of UAE residents on apps and social media during 2020, as listed by the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (UAE TRA):

320 million hours – time spent by UAE residents on smartphone apps in 2020

$18.5B – digital payment transactions in 2020 in UAE

99% – percentage of UAE community members who are active on social media

9.12 million – number of Wifi and Data Internet users in UAE

97.6% – percentage of UAE population who owns smartphones

7 hours and 24 minutes – average time in a day spent by individuals online in the UAE

244 million – number of visits to Google, which ranked first in the UAE’s visited websites among its residents

87.4% – percentage share of UAE’s most-used social media platform, YouTube

