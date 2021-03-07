UAE named “one of best countries in the world” for language diversity, safety

A recent global survey has ranked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as one of the best countries in the world for language diversity and safety.

A global survey of expatriates living in 181 countries ranked the UAE sixth place for language diversity and ninth place for national safety out of 58 countries.

Overall, UAE ranked 34th place out of 58 countries, scoring best in the language subcategory and worst in the personal finance index.

Despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic, UAE ranked impressively high after expatriates living in the Capital and Dubai were evaluated for the survey.

There were 15,001 expats from across the globe that took part in the Expat Insider survey by InterNations in 2020.

They represented 173 nationalities living in 181 countries or territories.

InterNations is the largest global community for people living abroad and is the leading network and guide for expatriates in 420 cities worldwide.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi scored 78 percent in terms of the happiness level of the people, the highest in the GCC nations.

Dubai came in third with a 71 percent rating. (ES)