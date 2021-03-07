Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pope Francis to lead mass for 500-year celebration of Christianity in PH on March 14

Pope Francis will lead a Mass at Saint Peter’s Basilica on March 14 for the celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines.

According to Scalabrinian priest Father Ricky Gente of the Filipino Chaplaincy in Rome in a report by the news service of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), the mass will be at 10am (Rome time) or 5pm (Manila Time) (1pm in UAE Time) on March 14, Sunday.

The same report said the Mass will be attended by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, who is also former Manila archbishop, and Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the Vicar of Rome.

“Join us in Rome to pray, praise, and thank God for his gift of the Christian faith,” Gente said.

CBCP News reported that there will only be a limited people that will be allowed to attend the Mass inside Saint Peter’s Basilica because of COVID-19 restrictions.

This will be livestreamed to reach Filipinos around the world. (ES)

