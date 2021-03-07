Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH receives additional 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

Staff Report 3 hours ago

The country received the additional 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the World Health Organization through its COVAX facility.

The additional AstraZeneca vaccines are part of the 525,600 doses promised by the COVAX facility to the Philippines.

On March 4, only 487,2000 doses arrived due to packaging and logistical concerns for the vaccine.

British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce said that the Philippines will be receiving 23 million of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK.

“Within the COVAX Facility there will be further deliveries planned, I think 4 to 5 million in a total of the AstraZeneca vaccine and other vaccines as well,” Pruce told GMA News.

Pruce said that more will be coming since the country has signed with a number of tripartite agreements.

“I think you’ll see a steady stream of consignment arriving throughout the rest of the year, and in total, I think by the end of the year we’ll have something of the order of 22 to 23 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Philippines which I think is a fantastic achievement,” he said. (TDT)

