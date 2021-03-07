Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Moderna to provide 13M doses of COVID-19 vaccine to PH

Close up shot of the Moderna vaccine. Photo by Rick Bowmer AP

Moderna has confirmed that it will be supplying at least 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines by mid-2021.

The pharmaceutical company affirmed to the public that they will secure necessary approvals prior to the arrival of the vaccines.

“We thank the Government and the private sector for their collaboration to bring the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to the Philippines,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, in a statement.

Moderna also anticipates a separate agreement of an additional supply of seven million doses of their vaccine for the Philippine government and the private sector, as per reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

To date, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has yet to get approval for emergency use from the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration.

“We appreciate the confidence in Moderna, and our mRNA platform demonstrated by the Government of the Philippines. We remain committed to making our vaccine available on every continent to help end this global pandemic,” added Bancel.

Earlier, Philippine Ambassador to the USA Jose Romualdez assured the country that they, together with the private sector, have secured at least 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna.

