Japan gov’t extends state of emergency in Tokyo, 3 other prefectures 

The Japan government has announced the extension of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.

This will be implemented for two more weeks or until March 21, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Friday evening.

The decision came after considering the apprehension among experts over the risk of a resurgence of the virus, as well as pressure on health care resources.

Suga changed direction on the situation in Tokyo, the same evening Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike had intended to issue a call for an extension.

Public health experts and governors in Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures have not also objected to the declaration being kept in place until March 21 – four days before the nationwide Olympic torch relay kicks off in northeastern Fukushima.

The measure should have ended by March 7.

This emergency measure primarily calls for bars and restaurants to close from 8pm.

Tokyo logged around 270 daily infections on average over the past week, but the early lifting, medical experts warned could cause a potential resurgence.

Suga apologized for the extension but said the government was “doing its utmost to prevent a rebound” in infections.

It was only last month that the country launched its vaccination program.

So far, it has given first doses to around 39,000 healthcare workers.

The country’s COVID-19 response is in the spotlight as Tokyo prepares to host the postponed Olympics, due to start on July 23. (ES)