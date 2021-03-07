DOH alarmed by 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health is expressing alarm over the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Philippines has breached the 3,000 mark in the last few days with some health experts saying this is already the second wave of COVID-19.

Treatment czar Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said on Sunday that the over 3,000 daily new COVID-19 cases recorded in the country recently are alarming.

“Alarming ‘to. We’re taking necessary precautionary measures lalo na sa hospitals. Ngayon week na ‘to, nakikita niyo nag-i-increase ng trend, nag-a-uptick. There is an increase in the number of active cases,” Vega told GMA News.

The health official that the recentdaily cases are already half of the cases last August when the country reverted back to a modified general community quarantine.

Vega urged the enhancement of implementation of minimum health protocols in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Metro Manila mayors on Saturday ordered the suspension of the reopening of cinemas due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Kailangan i-enhance natin kasi kung magbukas ulit ng economy, itong ‘enhanced,’ ‘yung ating face mask, social distancing, ito ‘yung pinaka-vaccine talaga—preventive way in transmitting the virus,” Vega added. (TDT)