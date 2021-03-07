Consumer Protection in Oman orders ban on coffee in baby bottles 

A café in Oman has ordered to stop providing drinks in baby bottles to customers.

According to a report by the Times of Oman, an official from the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has also ordered all the other cafes to stop this as it is contrary to the country’s tradition and values.

The trend was ridiculed and condemned on social media.

This prompted authorities to act against this practice, which was increasingly becoming in the GCC.

Yesterday, the Dubai Economy also directed coffee shops to stop serving beverages in baby bottles because apart from going against “local customs”, it also violates the precautionary measures in place against the spread of COVID-19. (ES)