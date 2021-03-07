Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Consumer Protection in Oman orders ban on coffee in baby bottles 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

A café in Oman has ordered to stop providing drinks in baby bottles to customers.

According to a report by the Times of Oman, an official from the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has also ordered all the other cafes to stop this as it is contrary to the country’s tradition and values.

The trend was ridiculed and condemned on social media.

This prompted authorities to act against this practice, which was increasingly becoming in the GCC.

Yesterday, the Dubai Economy also directed coffee shops to stop serving beverages in baby bottles because apart from going against “local customs”, it also violates the precautionary measures in place against the spread of COVID-19. (ES)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Galvez: Russia’s Sputnik V may receive emergency approval in 1-2 weeks from FDA

Galvez: Russia’s Sputnik V may receive emergency approval in 1-2 weeks from FDA

3 hours ago
Photo of PH receives additional 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

PH receives additional 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

3 hours ago
Photo of UAE residents spend $18.5B on digital transactions in 2020

UAE residents spend $18.5B on digital transactions in 2020

3 hours ago
Photo of Mukha ng naagnas na bangkay sa Dubai, ginawan ng 3D facial reconstuction para makilala

Mukha ng naagnas na bangkay sa Dubai, ginawan ng 3D facial reconstuction para makilala

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close