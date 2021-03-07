Experts project 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases in PH by March 

The OCTA research group projects that the country may record at least 6,000 new COVID-19 cases daily before the end of this month if the new COVID-19 variants will not be contained.

In a report on Sunday, the independent research group said the single-day nationwide tally could grow to around 5,000 to 6,000 by the end of March.

OCTA added that the daily case count in the National Capital Region, the epicenter of the pandemic, could reach 2,000, which could further rise to 3,000 before April.

“Based on our analysis of the data and the past trends in the NCR, we believe that a surge is already underway in some LGUs ,” OCTA said.

OCTA warns that the new cases are spreading rapidly.

“The original strain does not spread this quickly, considering the health guidelines in place. It is important to stress the urgency of the situation as the UK and South African variants, which have already been identified in the NCR, are game-changing variants because they are more contagious and lethal and can potentially undermine our vaccination program,” it added. (TDT)