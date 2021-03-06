WATCH: Lyca Gairanod acquires new car

Sixteen-year-old singer Lyca Gairanod took to social media to flex her newly purchased car.

Gairanod, who has been previously tagged as “singing street kid” from Tanza, Cavite, shared a photo of her new car calling it her “new baby”.

“Thank God! I got new baby,” she wrote on her caption.

On her vlog uploaded today, March 6, 2021, Lyka shared that she had to buy a new car since she had a problem with her previous car.

Netizens and followers congratulated her saying she deserved everything she has today.

Gairanod has been actively vlogging the significant events in her life on her YouTube channel “Lyca Gairanod”.

Now, she currently has 1.27 million followers.

Her rise to stardom began when she was hailed as the grand winner of ABS-CBN’s “The Voice Kids” in 2014.

She also showed her acting skills when she starred jn “Hawak Kamay” and “Maalaala Mo Kaya”.

In 2017, she also joined the edition of “Your Face Sounds Familiar”. (ES)