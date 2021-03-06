Saudi Arabia to lift COVID-19 precautionary measures this March

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not be extending its COVID-19 precautionary measures which had previously set to suspend all entertainment activities and events, closing cinemas and indoor entertainment centers as well as independent indoor games’ venues, or those in restaurants and shopping centers and the like, gyms and sports centers, internal ordering services in restaurants and cafes and the like.

The Saudi Press Agency said quoting its source from the Ministry of Interior that the lifting of suspension will take effect on March 7.

There are some exemptions however according to the report. Large gatherings like weddings, parties, events, corporate meetings and camping will remain suspended.

Maximum number of people in gatherings in social events is strictly up to 20 people only.

Despite the lifting of restrictions, people are reminded to continue following COVID-19 measures.

Inspection campaigns will also continue in the next few months. All violators will be fined. (TDT)