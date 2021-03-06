DOH: 13,639 vaccinated so far vs. COVID-19

The Department of Health said that 13,369 people have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19.

“As of 6 p.m. kahapon, 13,639 individuals na nabigyan na po natin ng bakuna among our 39 vaccination sites,” DOH undersecretary and spokeswoman Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a Saturday briefing.

The DOH said that at least 61 people experience side effects from the vaccine but all of them were already managed.

“Nandyan pa rin po yung mga tinatawag natin refusals among our healthcare workers, but ang maganda po dito, nung nagumpisa tayo ay napakababa lang ng ating numero,” she said.

“We started off with just 700 vaccinees nung unang araw, nag-increase na po tayo after ng two days, napunta na tayo sa 3,000, 4,000 and now we have 13,000,” Vergeire added.

The DOH said that more vaccines will arrive from AstraZeneca following the arrival of its initial nearly half a million doses last Thursday from the COVAX facility.

The Philippines kicked off its vaccination program from the 600,000 doses Sinovac vaccines last February 28. It was later on followed by the 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines. (TDT)