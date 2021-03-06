Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH: 13,639 vaccinated so far vs. COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 5 hours ago

Northern Mindanao Medical Center rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination program with the Sinovac vaccines for healthcare workers, staff as well as uniformed and non-uniformed personnel of the Army's 4th ID Headquarters in Cagayan de Oro City. Photo from CDO Info Office via PNA.

The Department of Health said that 13,369 people have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19.

“As of 6 p.m. kahapon, 13,639 individuals na nabigyan na po natin ng bakuna among our 39 vaccination sites,” DOH undersecretary and spokeswoman Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a Saturday briefing.

The DOH said that at least 61 people experience side effects from the vaccine but all of them were already managed.

RELATED STORY: PH to receive Pfizer vaccines in the next few weeks- envoy

“Nandyan pa rin po yung mga tinatawag natin refusals among our healthcare workers, but ang maganda po dito, nung nagumpisa tayo ay napakababa lang ng ating numero,” she said.

“We started off with just 700 vaccinees nung unang araw, nag-increase na po tayo after ng two days, napunta na tayo sa 3,000, 4,000 and now we have 13,000,” Vergeire added.

READ ON: AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in PH

The DOH said that more vaccines will arrive from AstraZeneca following the arrival of its initial nearly half a million doses last Thursday from the COVAX facility.

The Philippines kicked off its vaccination program from the 600,000 doses Sinovac vaccines last February 28. It was later on followed by the 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 2,959 new cases, total now at 408,236

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,959 new cases, total now at 408,236

38 mins ago
Photo of TV 5 to start airing ‘Ang Probinsyano’, other ABS-CBN primetime shows this March

TV 5 to start airing ‘Ang Probinsyano’, other ABS-CBN primetime shows this March

4 hours ago
Photo of ‘Bakit attracted sa ganitong pamumuno?’: Robredo reacts on Sara Duterte topping presidential surveys

‘Bakit attracted sa ganitong pamumuno?’: Robredo reacts on Sara Duterte topping presidential surveys

4 hours ago
Photo of Duterte urges Filipinos to get injected with COVID-19 vaccine

Duterte urges Filipinos to get injected with COVID-19 vaccine

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close