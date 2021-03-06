DITO offers unlimited services for mobile internet, phone calls for upcoming launch this March 8

Third telco Dito Telecommunity is offering unli services for its launch set on March 8.

The company is offering unlimited services promo for its new subscribers that will run for the rest of the month.

Subscribers purchasing its prepaid SIM card will be able to avail of unlimited data, DITO-to-DITO calls, and DITO-to-DITO texts for 30 days upon activation of the promo – all for the price of P199.

The company said that those who wish to avail of the promo must have a load of P199 and the DITO app installed on their devices.

The link to download and install the DITO app will be included in the SMS that a subscriber will get upon activation of the SIM card.

The company also listed outlets where people can purchase the new DITO simcards.

The unlimited services promo will run from March 8-31.

Dito has announced that they are set for their commercial launch starting March 8 in Mindanao and the Visayas.

Officials from the third telco player said that the commercial rollout will be done in phases in 17 cities and municipalities. This will include Davao City and Cebu City.

Dito chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said that the decision to roll out in Mindanao first is a ‘sentimental’ decision.

“Before Dito became Dito, we were Mislatel (Mindanao Islamic Telephone). The roots of the company is to serve the underserved areas. We think it’s fitting to start there with the initial offer,” Tamano said in a media briefing.

Starting March 8, Dito will start selling its SIM cards in about 20 stores in the Visayas and Mindanao. The assigned number prefixes for Dito are 0991, 0992, 0993, 0994, 0895, 0896, 0897, and 0898.