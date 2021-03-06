Brazil variant can reinfect COVID-19 survivors – study

A coronavirus variant found in Brazil is feared to have the tendency to reinfect those who have already survived COVID-19.

Researchers said that the Brazil variant called P.1, carries a mutation that is already known to make a variant prevalent in South Africa harder to treat with antibodies and harder to prevent with available vaccines.

RELATED STORY: Photos of mass graves in Brazil become stark reminder of ruthless pandemic

Earlier data showed that those who survived COVID-19 may not be immune to P.1.

A test on the neutralizing ability of antibodies in plasma samples taken from survivors of COVID-19 caused by earlier versions of the virus was conducted by researchers.

“Lower neutralization capacity of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and partial immunity against new variants suggests that reinfection could occur in convalescent or even vaccinated individuals,” the authors said.

READ ON: WATCH: Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil lit up to show solidarity to the world amid COVID-19

In a Reuters report, the same researchers estimated that among every 100 survivors of COVID-19 due to earlier virus versions, 25-to-60 could become reinfected if exposed to the P.1 variant because their antibodies could not protect them.

Records show that there are 13 cases of the Brazil variant. (TDT)