3 establishments in Dubai shut down for violating COVID-19 measures

Three establishments in Dubai were ordered by the Dubai’s Department of Tourism in just a span of one week.

According to the Dubai Media Office, these venues were not following COVID-19 safety rules.

There were also 26 other venues that were found non-compliant during the daily monitoring of tourism establishments.

These checks were carried out from February 25 – March 3.

Last month, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced that intensified monitoring and inspection campaigns will continue to ensure strict compliance with measures, including physical distancing and wearing of face masks. (ES)

