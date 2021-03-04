Vaccination campaign launched in 20 hotels in Dubai

Employees of 20 hotels located on The Palm Jumeirah are the identified beneficiaries of a recently launched vaccination campaign in Dubai.

It was launched by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) in coordination with the Ministry of Health & Prevention and hospitality stakeholders.

The campaign is also aimed at enhancing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s safest destinations.

Now, more than 10,000 staff from leading hotels in the area have received the first and second doses of the vaccine at their respective places of work last month.

Since the city opened up its doors to domestic tourists in May 2020 and to international tourists in July 2020, Dubai’s hotels have been stringently following health and safety guidelines and at the same time offering a world-class hospitality experience to guests.

The city’s effective citywide management of the pandemic received a strong endorsement from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which gave the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp, according to the Dubai Media Office.

Dubai also launched the ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp to certify and recognize hotels and retail establishments, F&B outlets and attractions that have implemented all health and safety protocols established by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

This stamp is issued free of charge and is valid for 15 days.

Inspectors from relevant government entities conducts verification every two weeks for its renewal.

When guests see this stamp, it will assure them that all safety and hygiene measures have been complied with across all tiers and categories of tourist and resident touch points. (ES)