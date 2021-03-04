BREAKING: AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in PH

The first batch of the donated AstraZeneca vaccines have arrive in the Philippines.

The plane carrying 487,200 vaccine doses from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) past 7 in the evening.

The vaccines will then be towed and be brought to the Villamor Airbase where President Rodrigo Duterte and other cabinet officials will welcome the shipment.

The vaccines will then be transported to MetroPac storage facility in Marikina City.

The new doses of AstraZeneca is the second vaccine to arrive in the Philippines. China’s Sinovac vaccines were the first ones to arrive in the country.

The vaccines were set to arrive last Monday but were delayed due to a global supply problem. (TDT)