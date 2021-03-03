Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Police chases truck driver for reckless driving in Abu Dhabi road

A truck driver was arrested after he was chased by an Abu Dhabi Police patrol after driving recklessly on a highway.

The police shared a video on their social media account that showed how dangerous was the situation at that time at the Al Ain Road.

According to the police, the driver committed three major traffic violations.

Among the violations include driving dangerously close to a vehicle in front of him, overtaking without indicating, and ignoring all traffic signa and rules.

Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrol Directorate to adhere to traffic rules at all times to avoid any untoward accidents. (ES)

