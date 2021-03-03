Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah authorities arrest 13 people for violating COVID-19 protocols for playing cricket

Thirteen people were arrested by Sharjah authorities after they gathered to play cricket and violated existing COVID-19 protocols.

Sharjah’s security inspection teams in charge of following up the implementation of the precautionary measures in the Emirate saw the 13 individuals not practicing the health standards against the virus.

In a report on the Gulf Today, the arrest was made amid the intensified crackdown on violators of health protocols and to further curb the spread of the virus.

Sharjah authorities remind the public to strictly follow these health measures and report individuals who may be found violating the rules. Residents can report to authorities through the channels designated for this matter, namely the call centre 901, or the “Haris” service via the Sharjah Police application, or by email: [email protected]

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Sharjah stated that the security inspection teams will continue their job to monitor establishments and sites in making sure that COVID-19 protocols will be followed. (TDT)

