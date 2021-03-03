Former PH Ambassador to Brazil blasts unfair portrayal of cruelty to OFWs

Former Philippine Ambassador to Brazil cried foul over the unfair allegations of certain officials that she was a person who was ‘cruel’ to OFWs.

“I was portrayed by certain government officials, including DFA officials. At least two undersecretaries who portrayed me as a person cruel to OFWs. I cannot accept that because in my 26 years with the DFA, wala akong history na nag-maltreat ako or nag mistreat ng any OFW at any given time. Wala and you can check my records,” explained Mauro in an interview with journalist Malou Talosig-Bartolome on her Facebook page ‘Usapang CQ’.

She stated that several officials used the incident for their own political agenda and twisted the angle in their favor, at the expense of her career.

“Natanggal ako sa trabaho because of twisting this issue, which is a domestic issue, which is a family matter. And it was twisted in such a way that I was portrayed as someone who is cruel to OFWs. Tinignan man lang sana yung history ko, wala naman akong history na cruel to OFWs e. Nakakalungkot,” said Mauro.

Mauro also shared that she had been hoping to meet with DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin for months, but was repeatedly denied the opportunity to do so.

“I have been asking to have a meeting with him, to have an audience with him. For the last 3-4 months but no – they always say he’s busy,” explained Mauro.

The former ambassador to Brazil stated that she plans to appeal the matter, as she had been recently dismissed from her job.

“Yes, we will (appeal this). Because I feel that the recommendation of DFA to have me dismissed was already unfair and unjust,” said Mauro.

When asked about the video, Mauro defended that it should have been contextualized saying that there were important tasks that her maid deliberately avoided and enumerated several tasks that her maid failed to do, citing ongoing security issues in Brazil.

“The decision was solely based on public perception, based on that video. E ang public naman hindi alam kung ano ang video na iyon e – hindi naman na-play yung before and after, yun lang snippets pinagtagpi-tagpi lang tapos ni-loop na,” said Mauro.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said that he has approved the dismissal of Mauro from the Philippine Foreign Service, and the recommended accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification of holding public office, and bar from taking civil service examination.