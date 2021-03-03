Former Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro hits ‘railroaded’, mishandled case

Former Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro cried foul over the mishandling of her case by the Department of Foreign Affairs that led to her termination and stripped her off with all her benefits and pension as a career diplomat.

“I wish the (Department of Foreign Affairs) determined whether my behavior was merely a severe lapse in judgment especially under the stress of managing an Embassy with the threat of the pandemic,” Mauro said in a statement.

“My case was even mishandled. There were heavy deficiencies committed by the DFA Hearing Pane. I wish the DFA had considered the letters of support from overseas Filipinos attesting that I am not the cruel person depicted in those uncontextualized videos,” she added.

Last October, Mauro made headlines after she was caught on CCTV maltreating her 51-year-old house helper. She was later on summoned and recalled from her post in November.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he has approved the dismissal of Mauro from the Philippine Foreign Service, and the recommended accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification of holding public office and bar from taking civil service examination.

“I completely regret the incidents in the videos and the shame it has brought upon the Department of Foreign Affairs… I want to reassure the public that I have made amends and have deeply regretted my behavior. I have asked for my kasambahay’s forgiveness, which she has given,” she said.

“I wish the DFA had considered my kasambahay’s own statements putting context on our relationship and how we regard each other,” she added.

Mauro said that her kasambahay is like a family to her working for her in the last 30 years.

“The case was railroaded to the point that important pieces of evidence were deliberately not given due attention,” she said.

“There was absolutely no interest in giving me the benefit of the doubt and considering possible mitigating and even aggravating circumstances that have contributed to my behavior.”

Mauro said that the videos were taken out of context and taken illegally.

“These selected footage were illegally and stealthily obtained, patched together, and eventually released to the Brazilian media to shame and embarrass me,” she added.

The former ambassador also said that she felt betrayed by the DFA.

“I am left with very limited options especially since I was so publicly judged. The organization that should have at least protected me and shielded me from trial by publicity even largely contributed to it,” the former envoy said. (TDT)