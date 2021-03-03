Ex-envoy to Brazil Marichu Mauro says viral CCTV clip ‘looped’

Former Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro broke her silence following her dismissal from office by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Mauro was found guilty of maltreating her 51-year-old house helper last year which was caught on CCTV and published by Brazilian media.

In an interview with journalist Malou Talosig-Bartolome on her Facebook page ‘Usapang CQ’, Mauro said that she was aware that there were surveillance cameras when the incident happened. She also admitted that there were lapses in her judgment on that day due to stress,

“Oh yes I was aware laso nga nakalimutan ko sa sobrang galit ko compounded by my stress and mental anxiety nawalan ako ng control sa sarili ko,” she said.

“I had a lapse. I admitted that I had a lapse,” Mauro added.

The former ambassador said that the video released to the media was manipulated. She said that the video was looped in order to make it appear that the physical assault happened a lot of times.

“They somehow manipulated the video and they sent it illegally to the Brazilian media na pick up ng media rito kumuha sila and niloop nila yon. They looped it and it looks like that happened many times,” she said.

Mauro however admitted that there were days when her anger with her house helper would turn physical.

“It happened some days but not many times,” the former envoy said.

Mauro said that her house helper is like a family to her and has been working for them for the last 30 years. She said that the house helper even wanted to resolve the matter publicly.

“She is not an ordinary maid she was in our family for more than 30 years on and off tinulungan namin pamilya niya. 17 years old noong dumating siya sa amin. Sa kanya, she wants this to be resolved between us within the family ah she wanted to keep this matter within the family ayaw niya naka public,” Mauro said.

Last October, Mauro made headlines after she was caught on CCTV maltreating her 51-year-old house helper. She was later on summoned and recalled from her post in November.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he has approved the dismissal of Mauro from the Philippine Foreign Service, and the recommended accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification of holding public office, and bar from taking civil service examination.