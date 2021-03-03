Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dolly Parton receives COVID-19 vaccine she helped in funding

Staff Report

Dolly Parton receives a jab of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine she helped to fund. Photo from Reuters.

American music legend Dolly Parton has received her COVID-19 shot she helped fund. On Twitter, Parton posted the video showing her vaccination process.

“Dolly gets a shot of her own medicine,” Dolly said in a Twitter post.

The 75 year-old singer even sang a version of her classic hit ‘Jolene’ and changed it to the word ‘vaccine’.

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead then that’s a bit too late,” she sang.

Dolly donated $1 million to fund the Moderna vaccine at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the Twitter video, Dolly encouraged her followers to get vaccinated because the sooner they “get to feeling better, the sooner we can get back to normal.”

“I think we all want to get normal, whatever that is, and that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it, if we can get back to that,” she said.

“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat, get out there and get your shot,” Dolly added. (TDT)

