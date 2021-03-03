DCT Abu Dhabi to regulate private events at non-Muslim places of worship

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Community Development (DCD) to streamline the organisation of private events, including those held at non-Muslim places of worship.

The MoU was signed by Saood Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi and Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of DCD.

The agreement will give DCD access to the Events Licencing System, a holistic, community-focused platform run by DCT Abu Dhabi, which streamlines event registration and licencing procedures.

The MoU will enhance communication and collaboration between DCT Abu Dhabi and DCD, using the state-of-the-art system to align on private event organisation management, including licencing at non-Muslim places of worship. The agreement will also see the two entities establish a joint committee to oversee and ensure the success of the new system.

“Partnership and collaboration are fundamental tenets in our mission to realise Abu Dhabi’s full potential. The strategic agreement with DCD will encourage knowledge-exchange between our organisations, and facilitate the logistics of planning private events at non-Muslim places of worship in Abu Dhabi,” said Al Hosani. “At DCT Abu Dhabi, we strive to enter partnerships with public and private entities that will make a positive impact on the community and ensure that, with our strong values of tolerance, all UAE residents feel welcome.”

Ali Al Dhaheri said, “This comes as an important step in promoting the spirit of tolerance and equality in the community and the keen focus on religious realities in Abu Dhabi, and comes within the wise leadership’s vision to assign DCD as to develop the legal framework and the organiser for establishing non-Muslim places of worship and the supervision of their performance, in addition to setting standards for licencing, inspection and auditing, and today, opportunities are available to host activities, which will enable places of worship to carry out their activities set for them by the laws and regulations with ease, and in a manner that preserves the rights of all religions and sects.”

He added, “This comes within a continuously integrated framework and the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism, and governmental partners coordination, which promotes a sustainable development which our country witnesses in all fields, where the places of worship for non-Muslims is an essential and crucial component of this integration.”

The MoU will also provide DCT Abu Dhabi and DCD with the opportunity to exchange and discuss groundbreaking research and important reports on their respective databases for future events.