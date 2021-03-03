AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive tomorrow, March 4, in PH

Malacañang confirmed that AstraZeneca vaccines from the World Health Organization will be coming to the Philippines on Thursday, March 4.

“This is to confirm that the initial shipment of AstraZeneca is set to arrive tomorrow. Details to follow,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Duterte orders first round of COVID-19 vaccination on first week of March

“President Duterte will personally receive the 487,200 coronavirus vaccines from AstraZeneca,” Senator Bong Go said in a statement.

Go said that 487,200 vaccine doses from Britain’s AstraZeneca will arrive in the country following the delay last Monday.

“The President will welcome the arrival of the vaccines in person,” Roque said.

READ ON: President Duterte to reconsider placing Metro Manila under MGCQ under this condition

The Philippines on Sunday received its first vaccine supply, courtesy of China’s donation of 600,000 COVID-19 shots China’s Sinovac.

The World Health Organization said that the Philippines is expected to receive around 5.5 million to 9.2 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. (TDT)