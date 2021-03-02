Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 2

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 66,539 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to March 1, Monday, stands at 6,094,956 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 61.62 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of DepEd extends classes to 2 more weeks to address learning gaps

DepEd extends classes to 2 more weeks to address learning gaps

3 hours ago
Photo of Over 20 million Filipinos now registered for Philippine National ID System

Over 20 million Filipinos now registered for Philippine National ID System

3 hours ago
Photo of OFW remittances to increase in 2021 by 7%

OFW remittances to increase in 2021 by 7%

4 hours ago
Photo of Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica expecting baby girl

Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica expecting baby girl

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close