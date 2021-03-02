Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines offer up to 80 percent protection to elderly people – UK study

Official data from real-world study spearheaded by Public Health England has shown that Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have been “highly effective” in reducing coronavirus infections and severe illness among elderly people in Britain.

According to the gathered data since January, the study found out that a single dose of either of the said vaccines is more than 80 percent effective at preventing hospitalization among senior citizens.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed this new study as “extremely good news”.

RELATED STORY: Pfizer begins COVID-19 vaccine trial in pregnant women

The study also added that the vaccines are “highly effective in reducing COVID-19 infections among older people aged 70 years and over”.

Mary Ramsay, Public Health England’s head of immunization, said this adds to the growing evidence showing how vaccines are working to reduced infections and save lives.

However, she cautioned that “protection is not complete”.

READ ON: Oxford to begin trials of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers

She added that there is still more that needs to be studied to see if these vaccines will reduce the risk of an individual passing Covid-19 onto others.

The study indicated that Pfizer offered protection against catching the disease between 57 and 61 percent after the dose.

AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the study, offers protection between 60 and 73 percent. (ES)