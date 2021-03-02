Over 20 million Filipinos now registered for Philippine National ID System

The Philippines has successfully pre-registered over 20 million Philippines to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) – the country’s national ID system, similar to that of the UAE’s Emirates ID.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) that acts as PhilSys’ project implementer revealed that 20.133 million Filipinos have already completed the first step of the registration process.

Among the steps that the government initiated was to do a house-to-house collection of demographic information, particularly for low-income households. They also assisted Filipinos to set appointments for the next step of the national ID registration process.

PSA began the preregistration last October 2020, covering 32 provinces that were considered as low-risk areas for COVID-19.

Authorities aim to register at least 70 million Filipinos to the system before 2021 ends.

PSA targets specific groups for the registration including senior citizens, indigents, frontline health workers, and uniformed personnel, as identified by the country’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The next steps for the PhilSys registration include capturing biometric information such as iris and fingerprint scanning, as well as the validation of supporting documents. After this step, the individual will be given their personalized PhilSys number and ID.

To date, there’s no advise yet as to how overseas Filipinos can register for the system.