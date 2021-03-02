Duterte to Chinese Pres Xi JinPing: Thank you, maybe someday I can repay you

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his gratitude once again to Chinese President Xi JinPing for his generosity in donating COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.

In a televised speech on Monday, Duterte said that the Filipino people should be grateful for China’s move to send COVID-19 vaccine donations to the country.

“From the bottom of my heart and with immense gratitude, I thank you and the Chinese people and government for being so generous,” Duterte said in a speech.

Duterte also recalled his phone conversation with China President Xi Jinping in his plea to prioritize the Philippines in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

“I told him my country does not have the technology. I hope you will not forget us if things go afoul,” Duterte said.

Duterte said that he wants to repay the Chinese President in the future.

“Maybe someday I can repay you if I still have enough time on this planet,” he said.

China has donated 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines worth $14 each dose. Duterte personally welcomed the arrival of the vaccines on Sunday at Villamor Airbase. (TDT)