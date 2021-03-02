Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte to Chinese Pres Xi JinPing: Thank you, maybe someday I can repay you

File photo of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping pose for posterity prior to the start of the bilateral meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on August 29, 2019.

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his gratitude once again to Chinese President Xi JinPing for his generosity in donating COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.

In a televised speech on Monday, Duterte said that the Filipino people should be grateful for China’s move to send COVID-19 vaccine donations to the country.

RELATED STORY: Duterte orders first round of COVID-19 vaccination on first week of March

“From the bottom of my heart and with immense gratitude, I thank you and the Chinese people and government for being so generous,” Duterte said in a speech.

Duterte also recalled his phone conversation with China President Xi Jinping in his plea to prioritize the Philippines in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

“I told him my country does not have the technology. I hope you will not forget us if things go afoul,” Duterte said.

READ ON: President Duterte wants to visit Chinese President Xi to thank him for the donated COVID-19 vaccines 

Duterte said that he wants to repay the Chinese President in the future.

“Maybe someday I can repay you if I still have enough time on this planet,” he said.

China has donated 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines worth $14 each dose. Duterte personally welcomed the arrival of the vaccines on Sunday at Villamor Airbase. (TDT)

