DepEd extends classes to 2 more weeks to address learning gaps

The Education Department announced that it has adjusted the academic calendar and moved the end of the school year to July from June to address learning gaps.

In an order, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the department identified learning gaps that continue to be experienced by students due to the implementation of distance learning.

The new calendar adjusts the third grading period from March 22 to May 15 and the fourth quarter from May 17 to July 10, based on the order. The second quarter ended last February 27.

The fourth quarter was originally scheduled to end by June 11.

The policy however has yet to clarify if it will also shorten the summer break for students.

Last month, DepEd drew flak for the proposal to shorten the summer break.

“So we are very careful in calibrating itong bakasyon kasi nakabakasyon na sila ng anim na buwan, magdagdag nanaman tayo ng bakasyon,” Briones said.

The department has adjusted the opening of classes to October from the original schedule of August last year to allow the transition to distance learning.

“So we have a lot of catching up to do. Remember, other countries opened in June. We opened in October. So pag sabihin mong iextend mo yung vacation, we have to balance also the impact of another series of no classes and so on when the children are asking for academic ease,” Briones said. (TDT)