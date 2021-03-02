Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DepEd extends classes to 2 more weeks to address learning gaps

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Education Department announced that it has adjusted the academic calendar and moved the end of the school year to July from June to address learning gaps.

In an order, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the department identified learning gaps that continue to be experienced by students due to the implementation of distance learning.

The new calendar adjusts the third grading period from March 22 to May 15 and the fourth quarter from May 17 to July 10, based on the order. The second quarter ended last February 27.

RELATED STORY: Stable internet, decent gadget required for optimal distance learning experience – experts

The fourth quarter was originally scheduled to end by June 11.

The policy however has yet to clarify if it will also shorten the summer break for students.

Last month, DepEd drew flak for the proposal to shorten the summer break.

“So we are very careful in calibrating itong bakasyon kasi nakabakasyon na sila ng anim na buwan, magdagdag nanaman tayo ng bakasyon,” Briones said.

READ ON: OFW SA UMAGA, TEACHER SA GABI: OFW parents reveal challenges with children’s distance learning system in PH

The department has adjusted the opening of classes to October from the original schedule of August last year to allow the transition to distance learning.

“So we have a lot of catching up to do. Remember, other countries opened in June. We opened in October. So pag sabihin mong iextend mo yung vacation, we have to balance also the impact of another series of no classes and so on when the children are asking for academic ease,” Briones said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of #TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 2

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 2

3 hours ago
Photo of Over 20 million Filipinos now registered for Philippine National ID System

Over 20 million Filipinos now registered for Philippine National ID System

3 hours ago
Photo of OFW remittances to increase in 2021 by 7%

OFW remittances to increase in 2021 by 7%

4 hours ago
Photo of Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica expecting baby girl

Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica expecting baby girl

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close