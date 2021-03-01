Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sarah Geronimo to remain as exclusive ABS-CBN talent

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 5 hours ago

Viva big boss Vic Del Rosario set the record straight and maintained that popstar royalty Sarah Geronimo will remain as an exclusive talent of the Kapamilya network.

The clarification comes after a teaser poster showing Sarah in the new show POPinoy was released by TV 5.

Del Rosario said that it was just a coincidence that Sarah was the endorser of the brand’s sponsor.

RELATED STORY: Matteo Guidicelli marks one year wedding anniversary with Sarah Geronimo

“Sarah appears only as an endorser in the show and she is not the host,” Del Rosario said. The manager said that it’s part of Sarah’s contract with the telecom brand.

As far as Del Rosario is concerned Sarah’s only network is ABS-CBN and her only show so far is ASAP Natin ‘To.

“She is still exclusive with ABS-CBN and the only time she appears on TV5 is when she comes out on ASAP Natin ‘To,” he said.

READ ON: Sarah Geronimo ‘still adjusting’ to married life with Matteo Guidicelli

Sarah rarely appears in the Sunday variety show because she is busy filming her upcoming digital concert with Viva.

The singer is also set to release a new album this year. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Duterte dismisses PH ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro from office 

Duterte dismisses PH ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro from office 

3 hours ago
Photo of Andrea, gusto munang manatiling single di tulad ni Derek

Andrea, gusto munang manatiling single di tulad ni Derek

3 hours ago
Photo of Duterte to Robredo: ‘Kunin mo yung basket mo, mamalengke ka ng bakuna sa labas’

Duterte to Robredo: ‘Kunin mo yung basket mo, mamalengke ka ng bakuna sa labas’

3 hours ago
Photo of Feeling unwell after taking COVID-19 vaccine is normal—experts

Feeling unwell after taking COVID-19 vaccine is normal—experts

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close