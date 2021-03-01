Sarah Geronimo to remain as exclusive ABS-CBN talent

Viva big boss Vic Del Rosario set the record straight and maintained that popstar royalty Sarah Geronimo will remain as an exclusive talent of the Kapamilya network.

The clarification comes after a teaser poster showing Sarah in the new show POPinoy was released by TV 5.

Del Rosario said that it was just a coincidence that Sarah was the endorser of the brand’s sponsor.

“Sarah appears only as an endorser in the show and she is not the host,” Del Rosario said. The manager said that it’s part of Sarah’s contract with the telecom brand.

As far as Del Rosario is concerned Sarah’s only network is ABS-CBN and her only show so far is ASAP Natin ‘To.

“She is still exclusive with ABS-CBN and the only time she appears on TV5 is when she comes out on ASAP Natin ‘To,” he said.

Sarah rarely appears in the Sunday variety show because she is busy filming her upcoming digital concert with Viva.

The singer is also set to release a new album this year. (TDT)