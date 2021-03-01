Feeling unwell after taking COVID-19 vaccine is normal—experts

Feeling unwell or experiencing mild effects after taking the new coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine is normal, according to health experts.

In the Philippines, four people who received the Sinovac vaccine shot against COVID-19 reported feeling unwell.

Several reports by Super Radyo dzBB and Radyo Pilipinas state that one of the four cases who felt ill was a staff of the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) who developed rashes and redness after vaccination.

The other three include a male staff of the Department of National Defense (DND) who was taken by an ambulance after having a headache and high blood pressure; a female DND personnel also had rashes; and the last person to take a jab had palpitations.

Out of the four who have been inoculated, two are still being monitored.

Are side effects normal?

In an interview with Radyo Pilipinas, Dr. Ramon Mora, post-vaccination observation team leader of VMMC, and the attending physician said the reported symptoms can be considered mild side effects only.

Dr. Mora said they manage the side effects by providing ample medication while monitoring the individuals who got the jab.

Another attending physician interviewed in a separate report by Super Radyo dzBB shared that the reported symptoms could be considered mild side effects but only if they would be proven to have been caused by the Sinovac shot.

Doctors also said that symptoms might have also been caused by other factors such as anxiety about vaccination just like what happened to the case of a 59-year-old who rode a bike all the way to VMMC.

COVID-19 Testing Czar Sec. Vince Dizon, who also volunteered to get a COVID-19 jab, advised those who are showing any side effects or “symptoms” may not be allowed to get the second dose.

He explained that there’s a process during the vaccination must be followed.

Those who will be inoculated are being checked.

Dizon added that if they are “found normal, then they can be vaccinated”. (ES)