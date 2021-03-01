Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte dismisses PH ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro from office 

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the dismissal of former Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro from office.

In a televised speech, Duterte said that he approved the recommendation on Mauro’s case early this week.

“Penalty of dismissal from service with the accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification from holding public service and barred from taking Civil Service examination,” Duterte said while reading the recommendation on Mauro’s case.

Mauro was recalled from her post last year after a closed-circuit television camera captured her mauling a 51-year-old household help who works for her.

Brazil media GloboNews first aired videos showing Mauro’s apparent maltreatment of her Filipina service staff on various instances. In the clips, Mauro can be seen hitting the domestic helper’s head with her palm, twisting her ear, and throwing a mop at her.

The release of the footage led to the envoy’s recall to Manila, as Mauro was asked to explain these allegations. She returned home last November 2020.

Mauro was appointed as an ambassador to Brazil in February 2018. Prior to the post, she was assigned as Philippine Consul General in Milan, Italy. (TDT)

