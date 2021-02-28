Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 28

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 5,372 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to February 28, Sunday, stands at 6,020,461 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 60.87 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

