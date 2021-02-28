Dubai extends tourist, visit visa validity till March 31

Visitors and tourists whose visas have been issued in the Emirate of Dubai before December 28 can now stay in the country legally until March 31.

This is applicable for foreigners who came to Dubai with entry permits issued before December 28, 2020, for one-month or three-month visits.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai had provided a one-month visa extension to all tourists in the country at a time when Europe restricted air travel due to the more-contagious new strain of the coronavirus.

Reports from Khaleej Times state that visa holders from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah were not included in the extension and urged them to check their status and have it updated. As for Dubai visa holders, the overstay fines accumulated from expired visas have been waived off.

Visitors and tourists whose visas have expired earlier are advised to check their status through the ICA website: https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/fileValidity