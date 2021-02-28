DHA to incorporate innovative smart technologies for improved healthcare services

The Dubai Health Authority recently announced its plans to enhance the use of smart health technologies on the occasion of the UAE Innovation Month 2021.

DHA has collaborated with Enpy, a Dubai firm; to explore the use of AI-powered device for remote-patient monitoring. Enpy is a start-up UAE company, based in Dubai, specialising in Medical Artificial Intelligence. It has designed the non-invasive innovative medical device.

DHA is also expanding and adding newer specialisations to its Doctor for Every Citizen telemedicine service.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Health Authority, Emirates to create digital verification platform for travellers’ COVID-19 testing, vaccination records

During his inspectional visit of the DHA’s Innovation Centre, Awadh Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority emphasised the importance of fostering and promoting a culture of innovation, particularly in the health sector.

He added that the DHA will continue to focus on research, innovation and implementation of smart technologies across all aspects of healthcare delivery and management. At the same time, the authority will continue its focus on medical education and specialisations in the health sector.

DHA plans to implement such technologies across its primary healthcare centres to foster its remote patient monitoring initiatives to empower patients, ensure they stay on-track with their health and to aid in early detection. It will also help healthcare professionals by providing them with vital patient data to ensure regular follow-up and better patient compliance.

READ ON: Dubai Health Authority adjusts timings for Primary Health Centers

Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO of Primary Healthcare Sector at the DHA said, “We are keen to use the latest health technologies with an aim to better both healthcare management and patient-centered care. Over the last few years, we have focused on home patient monitoring especially for elderly patients. We have also swiftly foraged into telemedicine. The use of technology for remote-patient monitoring is of particular importance in the current healthcare landscape of the world and we are keen to continue collaborating with firms locally and globally to implement healthcare technologies after an evidence-based analysis.”

Epsy’s innovative all-in-one non-invasive medical device is paired with a smartphone/tablet application, it is powered by Artificial Intelligence and measures vital signs. It is an all-in-one advanced AI-powered healthcare companion at home, combining integrated medical sensors, embedded electronics, and a unique user-interface to guide users regularly in making the best decisions for their health.