Unvaccinated workers in Sharjah required to take PCR tests every two weeks

Sharjah Municipality has mandated all workers at food establishments in the emirate to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test every two weeks.

The rule exempts workers who have already take both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The municipality states that sticker indicators must be displayed at food establishments to either show that their workers have already tested negative for COVID-19 or prove that their workers have already been fully vaccinated.

Sharjah Municipality has also intensified their inspections to ensure full compliance with the rules.

These include a maximum of four persons per table, with each table placed at least two meters apart.

READ ON: Kilalang hypermarket sa Sharjah, pinasara ng mga otoridad dahil sa overcrowding

