Two workers face trial in Dubai after stealing from their workplace 

Two Asians are now facing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court after being caught of stealing while trying to steal products from their workplace.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the incident took place last December 27, 2020. The workers’ attempt to steal in the construction site was thwarted according to court documents.

One of the security guards caught the two when they were found to be trying to hide stolen objects at the end of the day’s job.

One of the suspects was caught stealing electricity cables underneath his shirt. The other suspect also committed the same robbery.

Both of the accused reportedly confessed to their crime to the Dubai Police. They are now facing charges from their company. (TDT)