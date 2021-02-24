President Duterte wants to personally welcome China vaccine donation – Palace 

Malacañang said that President Rodrigo Duterte wants to personally welcome the arrival of donated Sinovac vaccines from the Chinese government, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

“Unang una po, sabi ni Presidente, gusto niyang salubungin yung pagdating ng Sinovac. Alam mo, Pilipino tayo, tumatanaw tayo ng utang ng loob,” he said.

“Sa ating panahon ng pangangailangan, e talaga naman yung kaibigan nating Tsina ang nagpadala ng unang bakuna sa atin. So hindi mo matatanggal sa Pilipino na tumanaw ng utang ng loob,” he added.

The Chinese government is set to donate 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines to the country.

Sinovac General Manager Helen Yang revealed that they already received the request from the Chinese government to prepare the 600,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to be donated to the Philippines.

Yang told CNN Philippines in an interview that the request was made following the Philippines’ decision to grant the vaccine’s emergency use authorization or EUA.

“Yes we are in close communication with the embassy regarding the supply of the 600,000 doses. Currently, the product is being prepared, and is ready,” Yand said.

The Sinovac official added that they are now clearing the documents with Customs in order to ship the much awaited vaccines to the Philippines, and it could happen within a week barring delays and challenges.

“We cleared everything from the approval side. Now we need to complete the schedule of the delivery and customs procedures that will normally take a few days,” Yang said.

Sinovac is now the third vaccine brand to receive the EUA from country regulators pending the government’s vaccination roll out. (TDT)