Mon Tulfo under investigation after admitting that he used smuggled COVID-19 vaccine 

Special envoy to China and columnist Mon Tulfo is now under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration after admitting that he was vaccinated by smuggled Sinopharm vaccines.

“I now confess to the public: I had myself vaccinated—along with some government officials whose names I won’t mention here—with the Sinopharm vaccine last October,” he wrote in his column.

Tulfo said that there is no conflict of interest on him using smuggled vaccines and as an envoy to China.

“None at all. Wala akong nakitang conflict of interest dito dahil private citizen naman ako. Besides ang special envoy to China is just an honorific. Ang trabaho nyan is one peso a year. I’m not a government official. If we become technical about it, I’m not a government official. Honorific yung titulo ko,” he explained.

He also denied that he used his position to be vaccinated.

“Kaya ko na isipan na magpabakuna kasi available sa market, although smuggled nga, kaya gusto kong maka-tiyak kung effective sa akin, malamang effective sa sambayanan,” Tulfo added.

The Department of Health and Food and Drug Administration said that they will investigate Tulfo’s claims.

“Hindi po maganda na nalalaman natin na may ganitong pagpapabakuna na hindi dumadaan sa tamang proseso,” FDA Chief Eric Domingo said. (TDT)