Freight forwarders group inducts new set of officers to provide guidance for OFWs’ balikbayan box deliveries

The League of Freight Forwarders (LFF) has inducted a new set of officers for the year 2021-2023, as the group continues with its vision to be the dependable source of information for Filipinos who wish to get their balikbayan boxes sorted out and sent back home safely and securely through legitimate channels.

In attendance were Philippine Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, H.E. Paul Raymund Cortes, Commercial Attache Charmaine Mignon Yalong, and Chairman of Philippine Business Council – Dubai Bobbie Carella, during the inducting of the officers for 2021-2023.

Consul General Cortes aspires that the group would help assure Filipinos that the balikbayan boxes they worked hard for will reach their loved ones back in the Philippines especially during these challenging times.

“The public that we hope to serve is the public that we hope to benefit in the long run; not only the companies that we run, but the public that we hope to make their lives easier with the product and services that we deliver,” said Cortes.

Here’s the list of LFF’s latest batch of officers for 2021 to 2023:

Chairman: Allan Michael Bautista, LBC Express Inc.

Vice Chairman: Raju Rajendra, Crystal International Cargo

Treasurer: Rumelyn Aribon, Pinas Express Cargo

Secretary: Veronica Rey, LBC Express Inc.

P.R.O.: Jeremy de Jesus, PEP Express

Head of Membership: Harriet Vitasa, Top Express Cargo

Consul General Cortes hopes that the collective would help ease the worries of Filipinos with LFF as a channel for dependable information with regards to sending balikbayan boxes back home.

“And this is what I hope that LFF keeps in mind. We understand that the measures that people have taken during the pandemic have dealt very much with freight forwarding business – sending their stuff and groceries to their families back home who are likewise having a hard time coping with the pandemic. At the end of the day, let’s hope that we don’t only think of our existence as entrepreneurs, but more so in terms of how best we are able make the lives of our kababayans easier in a global crisis such as this,” added Cortes.