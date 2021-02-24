Latest NewsNewsTFT News

1.7 million counterfeits seized in Ras Al Khaimah in 2020

Photo for illustrative purposes only

The Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah has confiscated a total of 1,780,228 fake products last year.

This is worth a total of AED105,000, with items including household goods, detergents, sanitizers, handbags, watches, glasses, pens and wallets.

Most of these counterfeits had fake trademarks of internationally famous brands.

These were the results of 37,726 inspection raids launched in 2020.

Faisal Alyoon, manager, control and commercial protection department, said his teams conducted the inspection and awareness campaigns round the clock in RAK. He cited the cooperation of the RAK community police in the successful seizures. (ES)

