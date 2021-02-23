Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits national pavilions at IDEX 2021

Staff Report 1 hour ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, continued his tour of several national pavilions at the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

RELATED STORY: IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 witnesses over AED 5 billion worth of deals signed on first day

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was introduced to the key defence programmes, systems and equipment being displayed by national exhibitors. He then talked with them about their future plans and programmes, stressing the importance of equipping Emirati professionals with advanced expertise and skills and of sharing knowledge with international companies specailising in advanced defence industries.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by a number of Sheikhs and officials.

READ ON: LOOK: Sheikh Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

