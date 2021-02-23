Prosecutor reprimands NBI for violating due process of law after illegal arrest of school teacher

Zambales provincial prosecutor Jose Theodoro Leonardo Santos scolded the NBI for skipping the due process when they charged public school teacher Ronnel Mas who posted a joke of a Php 50 million bounty for the head of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Santos states that the NBI wasn’t able to provide sufficient evidence to prosecute Mas on the charge of “inciting to sedition” that was filed against the public school teacher last December.

Mas was arrested without a warrant due to his Twitter post, violating the 25-year-old teacher’s constitutional rights.

The prosecutor furthered that while he “understands the seriousness of the remark made and the possible impact it may have created in disrupting peace and order,” NBI officials should still follow all procedures and produce sufficient evidence to prove their case.

“(T)here is no evidence to impute [Mas] as the perpetrator of the alleged tweet inciting to sedition,” read part of Santos’ seven-page resolution.

“In sum, nothing under this law has been complied with in the investigation and gathering of data to identify the perpetrator and effectively prosecute the same,” it added.

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro said that those responsible for bringing Mas public shame due to the incident should be held accountable.

“We also call for accountability to those who caused teacher Ronnel the trauma and stress that he has faced. The charges faced by Teacher Ronnel reek of double standard and refusal to follow due process,” said Castro in a statement.